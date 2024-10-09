Lead investigator testifies in 'El Gallito' murder trial

The lead investigator in the case of a Harlingen attorney whose remains were found in 2020 took the witness stand Wednesday.

Salomon Campos Jr. is on trial in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from five witnesses, including Harlingen police investigator Sgt. Manuel Tovar.

Tovar took over the investigation in Dec. 2017, and told jurors about the day Gonzales' remains were found.

Tovar told jurors he had previously searched Campos’ goat farm, but he noticed that day a new barn had been built.

According to Tovar, the site of the new barn was where Gonzales’ remains were found.

Jurors were also shown photos and videos extracted from Campos' phone. Some of the photos showed bricks that prosecutors previously said were inside the grave and on top of Gonzales’s body.

Other videos showed a truck dumping dirt on the farm, and Campos as he filmed Harlingen police officers at the goat farm.

Before the video shut off, Campos was seen smiling.

Tovar also mentioned that he believes Mary Ann, the younger sister of Gonzales, is involved in the death. She is not facing any charges in connection with the case.

Prior to taking the lead in the investigation, Tovar said he assisted with interviews, and acknowledged that video interviews from the previous lead investigator were lost.

Tovar said he had to re-interview some witnesses from those video interviews that were lost.

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations who worked with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to extract the photos and videos from Campos’ phone also testified.

Tovar is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday.

Prior to Tovar's testimony, former Texas Ranger Raul Garza returned to the stand.

Garza assisted in the investigation into the disappearance and death of Gonzales.

Garza was cross-examined by the defense and explained to the jurors the reason he dug in the area where Gonzales was found was that the GPS location from Gonzales' phone showed where he was on the goat farm.

Garza also mentioned the protective orders Gonzales had against some of his family members. He said while he did investigate them at the beginning, it did not play a part in his murder investigation.