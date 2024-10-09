Retired Texas Ranger testifies in 'El Gallito' murder trial

Jurors heard from a retired Texas Ranger Tuesday who assisted in the investigation into the disappearance and death of a Harlingen attorney.

Former Texas Ranger Raul Garza had been mentioned throughout the trial as the one who had the details on the case, and who witnesses had spoken to in relation to the investigation.

Salomon Campos Jr. is on trial in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

PREVIOUS STORY: Relatives continue testifying in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Prior to Garza’s testimony, jurors heard from a manager of the company that helped provide the penetrating tool that was used at the goat farm when the body was found.

Harlingen police investigator Manny Tovar reached out to Ranger Garza a year after Gonzales’ disappearance to assist in investigation

After receiving limited information from, police, Garza said he felt it was necessary to start his own investigation.

Garza eventually helped discover evidence that lead to the capital murder charges Campos now faces.

Garza was able to obtain the warrant and specialty equipment to search Campos' goat.

One of Garza's biggest finds was the timeline of Gonzales' whereabouts the day he went missing, adding that he believes Gonzales was killed that same day.

Garza also noted on the stand that Campos admitted to being at multiple of the same locations Gonzales was on the morning of his disappearance.

Other findings included making connections from interviews with family members, and Campos admitting that he had been following Gonzales.

Bank statements also put Campos at a corner store where he made purchases just a few days before Gonzales’s disappearance, according to Garza.

Prosecutors also showed a video interview between Garza and Campos that was made on Dec. 2018.

Campos came in on his own free will to talk to Garza, and Garza told Campos that he considered him a suspect in his uncle’s disappearance

Testimony with Garza is expected to continue Wednesday morning