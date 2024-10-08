Relatives continue testifying in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
Relatives of a man found dead in 2020 took the stand Monday in the capital murder trial of Salomon Campos Jr.
Campos Jr. is charged in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.
Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.
Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
PREVIOUS STORY: Niece of slain lawyer testifies in Cameron County murder trial
Three people, including Gonzales’ sister, testified Monday.
The prosecution and defense questioned Mary Ann Villafana about her involvement in Gonzales’ disappearance and death.
The siblings had a complicated relationship, and Villafana was their mother's caregiver.
Gonzales reported Villafana to adult protective services and the board of nurses after she allegedly didn’t check their mom’s vitals and violated Medicaid policies.
Their mother died weeks before Gonzales went missing.
Villafana denied the allegations, and told jurors she was investigated by those agencies and that she was not involved in her brother's disappearance.
Another witness was the Cameron County pathologist who said Gonzales’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and manner of death was homicide
Testimony continues Tuesday morning.

