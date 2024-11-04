x

Live2Lead conference set for Saturday in Brownsville

A leadership conference is set for Saturday in Brownsville.

Live2Lead will feature world-renowned experts who will help attendees gain new perspectives, develop practical tools, and enhance their professional skills.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Livingway Family church, located at 350 Ruben M. Torres Blvd. in Brownsville. 

Those wanting to register for the event can do so through Wednesday, Nov. 6 online.

