Live2Lead conference set for Saturday in Brownsville
A leadership conference is set for Saturday in Brownsville.
Live2Lead will feature world-renowned experts who will help attendees gain new perspectives, develop practical tools, and enhance their professional skills.
The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Livingway Family church, located at 350 Ruben M. Torres Blvd. in Brownsville.
Those wanting to register for the event can do so through Wednesday, Nov. 6 online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
