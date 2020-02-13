Local congressman speaks on USMCA trade deal
WESLACO – President Donald Trump is expected to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal as early as next week. It passed through the Senate on Thursday.
A Rio Grande Valley representative in Washington, D.C. says the new trade deal isn't helping security problems at the border.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says he pushed for legislation that would help ensure security on highways in Mexico. Those measures did not pass.
Gonzalez says consumers and truckers driving on highways in Mexico face extortion and crime.
The USMCA agreement replaces NAFTA and it’s designed in part to help America’s dairy farmers.
