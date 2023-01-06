Local organizations react to new immigration policy

The Sacred Heart Respite Center in downtown McAllen is managing with the number of migrants they have, but on the other side of the State in El Paso, humanitarian groups are struggling to serve those who crossed the border.

"We've seen the high numbers and extreme cases, and I foresee that happening again at any point in the future." Sister Nora Pimentel with Catholic Charities said.

Sister Nora thought back to her organization's peak response in 2019 when their shelters faced overflow issues.

With the new immigration policy announced by the White House, it would allow tens of thousands of migrants to get parole and live in the U.S. legally. The aim is to deter illegal migration and encourage another path.

"It's important that the United States establish clear policies that help people understand what procedures there are in place so that they can be able to follow those procedures and enter legally and safely through the ports of entry." Sister Nora said.

The government will accept 30,000 migrants per month from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba. People from those four countries are coming to the U.S. in large numbers.

