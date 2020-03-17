Local restaurants offer pick-up, delivery options amid virus outbreak

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

WESLACO – Several local restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are offering alternative services to its customers.

Many offer carry-out or delivery options, which health officials say is a way to practice social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following restaurants offer either service. We recommend to visit their social media accounts or call for further details.

ALAMO

• Tower Burger Co. – 956-781-8323

EDINBURG

• Grind Coffee Co. – 956-720-4573

• University Drafthouse – 956-380-4444

MCALLEN

• Blue Onion – 956-682-9884

• Bodega Tavern and Kitchen – 956-627-0482

• Bourbon Street Grill – 956-800-4641

• Brewsome Brewery – 956-627-2380

• CC’s Sweets and Tweets – 627-2420

• City Café – 956-682-8737

• Costa Mesa Restaurant – 956-618-1919

• Dai Tung Chinese Restaurant – 956-686-1313

• El Divino Dining and Cocktails – 956-627-3990

• Fusion Wellness Bar – 956-600-4931

• Grain to Glass – 956-322-3315

• The Gremlin – 956-330-8582

• House Wine and Bistro – 956-994-8331

• Il Forno a Legna – 956-688-9528

• Khan’s Grill – 956-687-8881

• Kumori – 956-631-2822

• New York Deli – 956-631-8787

• Nuri – 956-627-2193

• PJ Pies – 956-627-0180

• Roosevelt’s at 7 – 956-928-1994

• Salomé on Main – 956-267-1150

• SALT – New American Table – 956-627-6304

• Suerte Bar and Grill (Uptown) – 956-432-8841

• Tower Burger Co. – 956-627-0414

PHARR

• Papa Lee Chinese Restaurant – 956-961-4442

• Taco Fiesta – 956-283-9787

WESLACO

• Blue Onion – 956-447-0067

• Boocha Boocha for Life – 956-520-7111

• T-Ghost BBQ (preorder only) – 956-274-4504

• New York Deli – 956-647-5703

• Pizza Express – 956-854-4223

• Teddy's Barbecue – 956-532-6124

This list will be frequently updated.