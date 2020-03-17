x

Local restaurants offer pick-up, delivery options amid virus outbreak

Tuesday, March 17 2020
WESLACO – Several local restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are offering alternative services to its customers.

Many offer carry-out or delivery options, which health officials say is a way to practice social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following restaurants offer either service. We recommend to visit their social media accounts or call for further details.

ALAMO

  • • Tower Burger Co. – 956-781-8323

EDINBURG

  • • Grind Coffee Co. – 956-720-4573
  • • University Drafthouse – 956-380-4444

MCALLEN

  • • Blue Onion – 956-682-9884
  • • Bodega Tavern and Kitchen – 956-627-0482
  • • Bourbon Street Grill – 956-800-4641
  • • Brewsome Brewery – 956-627-2380
  • • CC’s Sweets and Tweets – 627-2420
  • • City Café – 956-682-8737
  • • Costa Mesa Restaurant – 956-618-1919
  • • Dai Tung Chinese Restaurant – 956-686-1313
  • • El Divino Dining and Cocktails – 956-627-3990
  • • Fusion Wellness Bar – 956-600-4931
  • • Grain to Glass – 956-322-3315
  • • The Gremlin – 956-330-8582
  • • House Wine and Bistro – 956-994-8331
  • • Il Forno a Legna – 956-688-9528
  • • Khan’s Grill – 956-687-8881
  • • Kumori – 956-631-2822
  • • New York Deli – 956-631-8787
  • • Nuri – 956-627-2193
  • • PJ Pies – 956-627-0180
  • • Roosevelt’s at 7 – 956-928-1994
  • • Salomé on Main – 956-267-1150
  • • SALT – New American Table – 956-627-6304
  • • Suerte Bar and Grill (Uptown) – 956-432-8841
  • • Tower Burger Co. – 956-627-0414

PHARR

  • • Papa Lee Chinese Restaurant – 956-961-4442
  • • Taco Fiesta – 956-283-9787

WESLACO

  • • Blue Onion – 956-447-0067
  • • Boocha Boocha for Life – 956-520-7111
  • • T-Ghost BBQ (preorder only) – 956-274-4504
  • • New York Deli – 956-647-5703
  • • Pizza Express – 956-854-4223
  • • Teddy's Barbecue – 956-532-6124

This list will be frequently updated.

