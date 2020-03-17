Local restaurants offer pick-up, delivery options amid virus outbreak
WESLACO – Several local restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are offering alternative services to its customers.
Many offer carry-out or delivery options, which health officials say is a way to practice social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The following restaurants offer either service. We recommend to visit their social media accounts or call for further details.
ALAMO
- • Tower Burger Co. – 956-781-8323
EDINBURG
- • Grind Coffee Co. – 956-720-4573
- • University Drafthouse – 956-380-4444
MCALLEN
- • Blue Onion – 956-682-9884
- • Bodega Tavern and Kitchen – 956-627-0482
- • Bourbon Street Grill – 956-800-4641
- • Brewsome Brewery – 956-627-2380
- • CC’s Sweets and Tweets – 627-2420
- • City Café – 956-682-8737
- • Costa Mesa Restaurant – 956-618-1919
- • Dai Tung Chinese Restaurant – 956-686-1313
- • El Divino Dining and Cocktails – 956-627-3990
- • Fusion Wellness Bar – 956-600-4931
- • Grain to Glass – 956-322-3315
- • The Gremlin – 956-330-8582
- • House Wine and Bistro – 956-994-8331
- • Il Forno a Legna – 956-688-9528
- • Khan’s Grill – 956-687-8881
- • Kumori – 956-631-2822
- • New York Deli – 956-631-8787
- • Nuri – 956-627-2193
- • PJ Pies – 956-627-0180
- • Roosevelt’s at 7 – 956-928-1994
- • Salomé on Main – 956-267-1150
- • SALT – New American Table – 956-627-6304
- • Suerte Bar and Grill (Uptown) – 956-432-8841
- • Tower Burger Co. – 956-627-0414
PHARR
- • Papa Lee Chinese Restaurant – 956-961-4442
- • Taco Fiesta – 956-283-9787
WESLACO
- • Blue Onion – 956-447-0067
- • Boocha Boocha for Life – 956-520-7111
- • T-Ghost BBQ (preorder only) – 956-274-4504
- • New York Deli – 956-647-5703
- • Pizza Express – 956-854-4223
- • Teddy's Barbecue – 956-532-6124
This list will be frequently updated.