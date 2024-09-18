Local Survivors and Advocates to Unite for Lung Cancer Awareness Event

EDINBURG - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and DHR Health Advanced Care Center is hosting a "Shine a Light on Lung Cancer" event locally as part of an effort to raise awareness about lung cancer and reduce the stigma associated with this disease.

DHR Health will host the Shine a Light Event on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This event will be the Nation's largest Lung Cancer Awareness event. DHR Health will join 200 healthcare facilities across the country to provide hope, inspiration and support for those impacted by this disease.

“Overnight your life is changed. In my case, I can no longer work, you lose a great part of yourself but you are still alive,” states Alicia Lara, a local lung cancer survivor.

“It was not easy, but I could continue forward thanks to the help of the people around me and the direct help of my doctors - Dr. Donna Cooper, Internist, Dr. Eugenio Galindo, Oncologist, and Dr. Jorge Garza, Cardiologist. It hasn’t been easy, but I thank God and everyone who has supported and continues to support me."

If you have any questions about the Shine a Light event, please contact DHR Health Advanced Care Center at (956) 362-2114.