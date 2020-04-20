Local trainer: Impacts of pandemic also affecting dogs’ behavior

The stress and anxiety surrounding the pandemic isn’t only impacting people in the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s also affected their dogs’ behavior.

Darris Cooper, a local professional dog trainer, says with people at home all, many dog’s nap routines may be out of balance. While every pup is different, he says on average it is healthy for dogs to sleep 11 to 14 hours a day.

“A lot of times when a dog yawns, a pet parent may think they’re tired, but in many cases that is a displacement or a stress signal,” said Coopers.

Yet, Cooper says not all alarming behaviors are reasons to worry.

Watch the video above for the full report.