Lone finalist named for McAllen ISD Superintendent

The McAllen Independent School District School Board has named a lone finalist for superintendent during a special meeting held Monday night.

"I propose the board designate Dr. Rene Gutierrez as sole finalist for superintendent for the McAllen Independent School District," McAllen ISD School Board Vice President Sam Saldivar Jr. said.

The decision was 5 to 2.

Dr. Gutierrez is currently the superintendent at Brownsville Independent School District.

McAllen ISD has been looking for a superintendent since Dr. J.A. Gonzalez left the district for Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District back in July.

Dr. Gutierrez has led Brownsville ISD since June 2019, before that he was the superintendent of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Dr. Gutierrez cannot be officially hired as superintendent because of a mandatory 21-day waiting period.