Los Fresnos CISD Suspends Athletics

3 hours 57 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 10:45 PM March 12, 2020 in Sports

LOS FRESNOS - Los Fresnos CISD making the decision to suspend all sporting activities until further notice.

The district making this decision in hopes of keeping their staff, students, and community safe.

