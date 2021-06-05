Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends

CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the Los Fresnos Falcon baseball team came to an end on Friday morning at Cabaniss Field despite a sixth inning rally which pulled their 6A Region-IV Final playoff match-up against Smithson Valley even at 2-2.

The game this morning was re-started after a lightning delay put the one-game playoff to a halt on Thursday afternoon just before 6pm. After several hours of rain the teams elected to suspend play and continue Friday morning.

The game was suspended in the middle of a Falcon rally as they had the bases loaded with only one out in the sixth. The Falcons were able to get two runs across in the sixth to pull even going into the final seventh inning.

The Rangers responded quickly with an RBI single from SV's Tim Arguello to take a 3-2 lead

The Falcons would get a pair of hits in the seventh and would load the bases after a fielders choice allowed Germain Castillo to reach.

The Falcons couldn't get any runs across in the final inning, ending their season with the school's first ever trip to the 6A Regional Final.