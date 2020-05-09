Low coronavirus testing numbers in Valley concern state health officials

Mobile coronavirus test sites are being set up statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott’s goal is to administer at least 20,000 tests per day.

Over the last several weeks, testing availability has increased around the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, sites are expected to pop up in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties in the coming weeks. Starr County’s site closed down last Friday and moved to Willacy County.

Dr. Emily Prot, DSHS Region 11 director, says while the state overcomes barriers as it presents themselves, new ones are challenging the testing ramp up.

With more than 1.3 million residents in the entire Valley, only 8,187 have been tested – that’s around 0.59% of the entire population. Dr. Prot says that’s a concern.

To find the nearest testing site, click here.

Watch the video above for the full report.