LUPE addresses Donald Trump’s presidential win

A non-profit organization that advocates for low income families and for people who are subject to deportation is calling on members to educate themselves.

Officials with La Union del Pueblo Entero — or LUPE — held a Wednesday news conference in San Juan to address Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.

“We woke up to a different reality. It’s in moments like this that we must be reminded that politicians have only as much power as we give them,” LUPE Executive Director Tania A Chavez Camacho said.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump said he would enact “the largest mass deportation program in history,” end birth-right citizenship, and reinstitute the Remain in Mexico policy, according to the Associated Press.

McAllen immigration attorney Ricardo Ramirez said that after Trump’s win at the polls, his office started getting several calls from clients.

“The biggest one is the fear of the deportations, mass deportations and things like that. Another one was the birthright citizenship,” Ramirez said. "I think as it gets closer to the transition of power, we'll start seeing more calls. It’s really hard to tell what the policy is going to be."

Camacho said LUPE is mobilizing, and working on a legislative agenda in response to the future developments coming to Washington, D.C.

“We know that a lot of community members today feel anxious for what there is to come in this country, but we also know that we will continue to organize our communities,” Camacho said.

