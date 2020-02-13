Lyford city officials to discuss hiring new police chief

LYFORD – City of Lyford commissioners are set to hold their scheduled meeting Monday – among the topics expected to be discussed is hiring a new police chief.

Lyford city officials have been trying to hire a new police since the man they hired back in November resigned after less than a week.

Commissioner Albert Cavazos says last week the commissioners met to finalize the route they want to take, but couldn’t elaborate.

For more information watch the video above.