Lyford city officials to discuss hiring new police chief
LYFORD – City of Lyford commissioners are set to hold their scheduled meeting Monday – among the topics expected to be discussed is hiring a new police chief.
Lyford city officials have been trying to hire a new police since the man they hired back in November resigned after less than a week.
Commissioner Albert Cavazos says last week the commissioners met to finalize the route they want to take, but couldn’t elaborate.
For more information watch the video above.
