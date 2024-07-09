Made in the 956: A look back at some favorite stories from the past year

Made in the 956 is taking a look back at a couple of favorite stories from this past year.

One of those stories was by Sebastian Melendez.

Melendez attends the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and he came up with the idea of Shape Cards.

They are basically digital business cards and are more convenient than paper business cards.

"You can share... your contact information unlimited times. It's digital. You just tap, and it works, and then you do it with the next person, and tap and again share your contact information," Melendez said. "It's like a Facebook account that you can go in the night and change your profile picture, the changes are instant."

He says he came up with the idea thanks to a class project.

Anyone interested in making a Shape Card for your business can go to the website.

The second favorite story takes place in Harlingen, where one woman decided to open a bakery, but not just any bakery.

Samantha Mendoza decided to make sweet treats for our furry friends. It's now turned into Paw Paw Barkery and Meowery.

"All my ingredients are all natural and human-grade, so if you wanted to try them, you can," Paw Paw Bakery and Meowery Samantha Mendoza said. "Everybody loves seeing the hand-decorated treats, the human-inspired bakery treats, for the dogs, like the conchas and stuff."

Mendoza is hoping to expand her business beyond just a bakery. She also wants to open up a doggie day care.