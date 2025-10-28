Made in the 956: Books N Things in Harlingen

As the manager of Books N Things in Harlingen, Cathy Gomez said the bookstore has grown over the years.

“When they started, they had less than 50,000 books,” Gomez said. “In the last 39 years, this is what it's grown to. We have, on the shelves, pretty close to 100,000."

Gomez said she’s been working at the bookstore since 1986.

“I have always loved books, I've always loved reading,” Gomez said. “To me, it opens up a whole new world."

The book store got its start in the mid-70s and has changed owners since then, but its commitment to providing a place for Rio Grande Valley readers to journey into the world of books remains unchanged.

“People still like to read a book, they like to hold a book in their hands,” Gomez said.

Despite the challenges created by the pandemic and new ways to read electronically, Gomez said people still flock to the local shop to find the next bestselling book.

From murder mystery, to western novels, romance and more, there's a genre for everybody at Books N Things.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

You can even find some of Gomez's arts and crafts around the store that are available for purchase.

Shoppers can buy, trade, or even donate books at the store.

“The majority of the books are traders, it's what people have traded in over the years,” Gomez said. “But we do have a large amount of donated books."

The books that aren't sold are eventually donated to the La Feria Public Library.

Gomez said she hopes others can see books are essential, and can provide a sense of comfort for readers across the Valley.

Books N Things in Harlingen is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.