Made in the 956: Fork To Fit opens 9th location in the Valley

A restaurant chain in the Rio Grande Valley aimed at helping those wanting to stay healthy has now opened a new location in Edinburg.

Fork To Fit serves ready to eat meals, protein shakes and much more.

Recently, the local chain opened its 9th store and second location in Edinburg. It's located on McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive and hopes to give those around the area a healthy place to eat.

FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Customers can grab a meal from the fridge or ask for an order.

Co-Founder and CEO of Fork To Fit Alex Velasco explained what's next for the company.

"We are getting ready to expand to the lower region of the Rio Grande Valley, but also the upper region of Texas. So, our next phase would be San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, all the high metro areas in Texas," Velasco said.

Velasco says the company is excited to continue showing the rest of the state this guilt free way of getting food on the go.

Watch the video for the full story.