Made in the 956: Moran’s Boots in Weslaco

Creating a long-lasting legacy is what Moran’s Boots has been doing since it opened in Weslaco back in 1976.

“We sell boots, we repair boots, and we also custom-make boots, we do a little bit of every individual's needs,” Moran’s Boots owner Jason Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s grandfather, Rafael Moran, started the business, located at 1000 E. Exp. 83.

Hernandez said customers have regularly shown up over the years.

“People have always come, even during the pandemic where things were obviously shut down,” Hernandez said. “We had a lot of support from the community, and the community really allowed us to keep going."

From belts, leather vests and boots, Moran’s can customize it.

“If they're looking for something very special, that they want to put their name, they want to put their brand, or something like that, that's also an option where they can come and custom make that."

Hundreds of boots at the shop have been made by hand over the years with love and passion. Moran's also specializes in exotic boots from animals such as ostrich, stingray, lizard and much more.

Hernandez said he hopes the legacy and success of Moran’s continues for many more years to come.

Some customers have even traveled as far as outside of Texas just to get their own pair of boots.

“That just shows that people love our work,” Hernandez said. “People are willing to come back, continue to spend some time here, and buy a pair of boots and we love that."

Moran’s Boots is Made in the 956.

