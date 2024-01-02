Made In The 956: Primetime HQ

As we start the new year, many people have vowed to get back in shape.

Creating a better version of yourself, that's what this gym is all about.

Cousins Isaac Moreno and Edward Puente are the two behind Primetime Headquarters in Los Fresnos.

"So, what people can expect when coming into Primetime HQ?" Isaac said. "They're going to evolve in all aspects of life, from fitness to learning how to defend themselves. Giving them that confidence to walk out on the street and be like I can defend myself, or I'm healthy. Like, I get another day."

Isaac and Edward are using their experience to do just that.

"I'm a third degree black belt, I'm a three-time world champ in point fighting and continuous fighting, and right now I'm one of the top prospects in the nation for MMA," Isaac said.

"So I've been doing this for about a decade. I had a gym in Los Fresnos and always wanted to give back to the community. I've always known my calling has been to help people," Edward said.

But then COVID happened and Edward's gym was forced to close down.

"Something was reaching out to me, tugging at my heart saying, 'Edward, you have to go back to helping people. You have got to get back to training again'," Edward said.

Coincidentally, around this same time, Isaac was dealing with his own issue.

"I was going to headline a card in San Antonio," Isaac said. "Unfortunately, I got injured during my fight camp, and so I had to pull out of that fight."

"The timing was impeccable because I scouted this place out, this exact spot and didn't tell anybody you know, and the next day out of nowhere, Isaac hits me up and says hey, first thing out of his mouth, you want to open up a gym together?" Edward said.

Now, these cousins are giving back to their community together.

"So my cousin works with all the strength conditioning. So he's helping people get active again, he's helping people get stronger," Issac said. "So I cover all the striking aspects, which is kickboxing, boxing, karate, that's what I cover."

Primetime HQ isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"We're at it now for two months going on month three, and it's been great, we're helping people of all walks of life," Issac said. "Business is booming. Classes are going great. We're adding more classes. There's already levels above what we're doing right now that are in the works. We're not going to be here for long. Like I said earlier, God always has a plan, and he always provides."

Primetime Headquarters, Made in the 956.