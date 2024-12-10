Made in the 956: Ready to eat meals with Fork To Fit Kitchen

Picking up fast food is an easy option when we may not want to cook something at home.

While it may be fast, much of the food is not healthy; that could be a thing of the past.

One restaurant chain is taking ready-to-eat meals to the next level in order to help redefine fast food.

In 2018, Alex Velasco and his business partner, Jose Guerra, created their first Fork To Fit location on North 10th Street in McAllen after both realized there was healthy eating that was quick and easy.

"What we noticed is that there wasn't a lot of fast food that was available that was for healthy eating, there were salads you could get a fast food chains, but there wasn't a variety of foods that you could get," Alex said.

When first establishing this business, Alex and Jose wanted to provide healthy, but tasty food that you could grab on the go.

"Here in the Valley, we have a huge palate, and we are really good at criticizing food that is not seasoned right? So we took that into account when creating our meal preps," Alex said.

Instantly, meal preps from Fork To Fit started flying off the shelves.

"We're not trying to make it difficult to eat healthy, we're just trying to create the at home dish, well portioned with all the macronutrients, transparent and keeping calories in mind because at the end of the day it's all about calories in, not calories out," Alex said.

People can pick their meal preps, and they can either take them to go or eat at the restaurant, just pop the meal right into a microwave.

Fork To Fit has expanded to a whopping eight locations across the Rio Grande Valley, with more restaurants on the way.

Fork To Fit's Chief Operating Officer, Nick Villarreal, says as they expanded, they decided to install grills in their businesses because of the demand of certain meals.

"We noticed our stir-fry meals in our fridges are very popular, so we were like why don't we create a little mini kitchen, and we can just streamline the process of creating very lean and portion controlled stir-fry bowls," Nick said.

He says while they have seen growth, it hasn't been easy.

"It's been really, really challenging, but it's been really rewarding to kind of operate three different menus under the same roof," Nick said.

Alex says it's incredible to see how much they've grown in five years.

"I just want to thank everyone that has been a part of our growth, I think it's amazing to see the amount of support here in the Valley," Alex said.

Fork To Fit is made in the 956.