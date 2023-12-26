x

Made in the 956 Update: Valley app creator wins first place in competition

4 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 26 2023 Dec 26, 2023 December 26, 2023 12:39 PM December 26, 2023 in News - Local
By: Trey Serna

Sergio Nunez created an app called Fixi, an on-demand app for roadside assistance.

RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Fixi

Nunez said shortly after his story originally aired in November, Fixi won first place at the Founder's Live Pitch Competition in Austin.

The app is available right now in the app store for any driver across the Valley.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days