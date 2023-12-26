Made in the 956 Update: Valley app creator wins first place in competition

Sergio Nunez created an app called Fixi, an on-demand app for roadside assistance.

RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Fixi

Nunez said shortly after his story originally aired in November, Fixi won first place at the Founder's Live Pitch Competition in Austin.

The app is available right now in the app store for any driver across the Valley.