Made in the 956: Valley artist, athlete continue to achieve dreams, accomplish goals

Two individuals featured in past Made in the 956 segments have some updates on where they are in their lives.

The first update is on Ramon Ramirez, a retried teacher from Edinburg. He was featured back in April 2022.

He's also the artist behind Smarty Cartoons, a brand he does all his work under and where he also launched Teacher Toons.

Teacher Toons are cartoons and comic strips focusing on the humor of school life.

Ramon recently said he's teaming up with the city of Edinburg for a special art exhibit. It's happening Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library.

Ramon's going to be showing off his work and giving away goodie bags, signed posters and much more.

The second update is on Manny Lopez. He was featured back in September 2022.

For years, his dream was to compete in the Iron Man World Championship. A dream that almost ended after he was hit by a drunk driver.

But Manny overcame all of that, and he eventually reached his goal and more recently, he got closer to reaching another goal.

He's now number two in the nation and number six in the world in his age group in the Iron Man rankings.

Still, Manny says there's more work to be done. His goal is to get to number one.