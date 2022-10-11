Made in the 956: Valley hotel owner gives housing to families in need

Most people stay in hotels when they're on vacation or on a business trip, but one Valley man who owns some hotels is using them to help his community.

Hiren Govind is the chief operating officer for the Qube Hotel Group, a career that started with his dad.

"He's been in the hotel business here," Govind said. "He built the Executive Inn. We sold it and then he built the Best Western Plus. When he built the Best Western Plus, he started to get more involved in the community."

Hiren's dad realized that he could give back by providing housing to families who had lost their homes in a fire or natural disaster. So, he went to talk to the Edinburg fire chief about it.

"It was just a natural transition for us to say, 'Well we have somewhere they can stay,'" Govind said. "Take care of your community and that's where it kind of flourished from."

Hiren continued his father's tradition when he built the Town Place Suits by Marriot in Edinburg.

"Whenever a family has a loss in their home, the fire chief calls us, we go into action, and say, 'Hey, give me 5 or 10 minutes,' and we figure out where we have the most space for them, something comfortable," Govind said.

The families they help are forever grateful.

"They're relieved that they don't have to worry about, 'Hey the kids are going to have a place to sleep tonight,'" Govind said. "They're going through so many traumas. It's just one less thing for them to worry about. I'm going to have a nice bed, some air conditioner, food in the morning, breakfast."

Hiren says has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"I love it. My father always instilled the values of giving back, and who's better to give back to than your own," Govind said. "Our community is us, and taking care of them is a joy for us.

"My dad started this tradition of helping out our community, and I'm keeping it going. I'm hoping my children will keep that alive, as well, and citizens helping citizens is kind of the best way to put it."

Hiren Govind: Made in the 956.