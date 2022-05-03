Made in the 956: Valley McDonald's franchise owner wins major award within company

On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 News Morning Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Fred Del Barrio, or Mr. McDonalds.

Del Barrio got the nickname because he owns and operates 11 McDonald’s locations all across the Valley, with a 12th location coming soon.

And now, he's the recipient of one of the highest awards within the company.

Fred Del Barrio: Made in the 956.

