Major accident near Harlingen causes diesel spill, road closure

Photo courtesy of Cameron County Precinct 5.

A two-vehicle crash in Harlingen has caused a diesel spill and road closure, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The accident occurred on Bass Boulevard and Wilson Road.

Hernandez said no major injuries have been reported and the Texas Department of Emergency Management was called to clean up the diesel spill.

Hernandez said Wilson Road is blocked off until the cleanup is complete and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.