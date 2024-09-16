Man accused of fatally crashing into pedestrian over $100 facing arraignment

An Edinburg man who was indicted in connection with a July crash that killed one woman is set to face a judge.

Luis Antonio Garza, 26, was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in August, court records show. He is expected to be arraigned on those charges on Monday.

Garza has been in custody since the July 14 crash where authorities said he intentionally ran over two people in rural Edinburg, killing 20-year-old Briseida Cobarrubias.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said Garza admitted to intentionally driving his truck towards Cobarrubias and a second individual — identified as Jorge Galvan — over $100 that Galvan owed the suspect.

Garza remains jailed on a $1 million bond.