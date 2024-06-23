Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle, Willacy County Sheriff's Office says
A 47-year-old man is in custody after he was found behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in Lyford, according to a news release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny Anthony Flores was identified as the driver arrested on Saturday in connection with the theft, the news release stated.
Flores was arrested after a deputy with the sheriff’s office conducting a traffic stop on a silver 2003 Ford Taurus that matched the description of the stolen vehicle southbound on Business 77 in Lyford, the release stated.
The vehicle was stolen from a residence in Dario Street, the release added.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Flores was jailed on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
