Man arrested in connection with threat made against Vela High School, Edinburg CISD says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Police arrested a man in connection with a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Edinburg CISD police, with the help of the FBI, located the man and arrested him Friday, the district said.

School officials say the threat against the school was made via email, adding that parents were notified about the incident on Thursday.

“These kinds of threats are serious and we intend to prosecute any individual that makes a threat against any of our schools”, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mario Salinas said in a statement.

Dr. Salinas and police Chief Ricardo Perez will release more information about the incident during a press conference at 4 p.m.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.