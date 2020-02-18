Man charged in Port Isabel after leaving dog in vehicle while shopping

PORT ISABEL – A dog owner is facing charges in Port Isabel.

Police say Alen Jennings left a dog inside his car Monday while he was shopping. Temperatures were in the low 80s at the time.

Witnesses told police the dog was locked in and barking.

An officer broke a window, then waited for about 50 minutes before Jennings returned to the car. He’s charged with animal cruelty.