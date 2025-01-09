Man charged with arson in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire

Eliud Casas. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 36-year-old man was charged with arson in connection with a mobile home fire, according to a news release.

Eliud Casas was arraigned on the arson charge on Thursday.

A news release identified him as the man who was detained in connection with a Wednesday mobile home fire that destroyed the home.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 man detained in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire

As previously reported, Edinburg firefighters responded to the fire at the 2100 block of Martin Drive Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

All the occupants of the mobile home were evacuated with no reported injuries, and the blaze was put out within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving.

Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza told Channel 5 News at the scene that the homeowners were having a domestic dispute when the fire broke out.

According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, a woman claimed a man — now identified as Casas — started the fire.

The man appeared intoxicated and was holding a lighter, the news release added.

Bond for Casas was set at $25,000.