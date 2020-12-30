Man Charged with DWI After Head-On Crash
HARLINGEN - A man is in the hospital and charged with DWI, following a head-on collision late Friday night.
Harlingen police said the driver was going the wrong way, when he got on the Bass Boulevard exit ramp and hit another vehicle. The man and one other person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said he underwent blood testing. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
