Man dies after house fire in Edinburg

A man who was seriously hurt in a house fire in Edinburg on Thursday has died, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The home located on the 1100 block of East Schunior went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 60s was the only person inside the home. He was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, where he passed away from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.