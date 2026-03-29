Man dies following mobile home fire in Donna

A man was found unresponsive inside a mobile home following a fire in Donna.

The fire occurred at around 10:05 p.m. Saturday at the Don-Wes Motel and RV Parks, located at 2609 East Business 83.

According to the Donna Police Department, officers responded to the structure fire and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said a search of the residence was immediately conducted after police and fire crews noticed two vehicles parked outside the residence along with children's toys scattered around the yard.

During the search of the residence, an unresponsive man was found in the back bedroom, according to Simmons. The man was quickly extricated from the home and life-saving measures were initiated. No one else was inside the home.

The man was found with burns on 75 percent of his body. He was taken to a McAllen hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Simmons. Fire crews were able to maintain the fire within 20 to 30 minutes.

The identity of the man has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The fire remains under investigation by the Donna fire marshal.