Man sentenced in deadly 2022 shooting outside McAllen bar

Terry Wayne Thompson Jr. Photo credit: Office of the Hidalgo County District Attorney

A McAllen man was sentenced to 50 years in jail following a November 2022 shooting outside a bar that killed one man.

Terry Wayne Thompson Jr., 45, was found guilty of charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon, according to a Friday news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

Thompson was initially arrested on Nov. 27, 2022 after officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to London Grill & Tavern — located at 129 E. Nolana Ave. — shortly before 2:30 a.m. At the scene, officers encountered Miguel Angel Trevino, who had gunshot wounds on his stomach and chest, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Trevino told police Thompson was harassing his wife, and was shot by Thompson three times in the parking lot of the bar when he told Thompson to not talk to his wife.

Two witnesses who tackled and disarmed Thompson following the shooting told police Thompson had been arguing with people at London’s throughout the night, the complaint stated.

Trevino was hospitalized and died the following month from complications related to the shooting.

Thompson claimed he shot and killed the victim in self-defense, according to the release from the DA’s office.

A jury convicted Thompson on Wednesday following a week of testimony.

During the punishment phase of the trial, jurors heard of Thompson’s previous conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing someone in the chest in 2012, the release added.

“It’s unfortunate when a life is lost because of a senseless act of violence,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in the news release. “Our office will not tolerate these actions, and we will prosecute violent offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”