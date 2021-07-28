Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach

SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found himself back in the head coaching chair as he take over the Santa Rosa football program one week before practices begin.

The former Edcouch-Elsa and Donna North head coach makes Santa Rosa his third head coaching stop in the Rio Grande Valley. Marichalar spent five seasons as the Jackets head coach making the playoffs four times. He was with Donna North in 2018 and 2019 and did not win a game in those two seasons.

Marichalar takes over a program that played just four games in the pandemic 2020 season and finished 1-3.