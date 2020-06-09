Mass food distribution event to be held at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

A food distribution event is set to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Tuesday’s event will be the second time the Food Bank RGV collaborates with the Bert Ogden Arena for a mass food distribution event.

Food Bank RGV CEO Stuart Haniff says back in May, they were able to feed four times the amount of families.

Anyone who wishes to attend can register at the Bert Ogden Arena – residents must bring a photo ID, proof of residence, and must be wearing a mask.

