McAllen bank robbery suspect identified, charged

The McAllen Police Department has identified the suspect in the attempted bank robbery at Bank of America on Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Jeremy Lee Castaneda, of Edinburg, was charged and issued a $30,000 bond.

The attempted robbery occurred at around 1:50 p.m. at the 7500 block of North 10th Street.

Police said a caller reported a man, identified as Castaneda, came into the bank and indicated he was held hostage and gave the bank teller a note advising to take out $9,000.

Castaneda said if the transaction was not made, a subject was "going to go inside and shoot everyone."

Officers arrived at the bank and made contact with the branch manager, who pointed out Castaneda. Officers spoke with Castaneda and escorted him outside.

Police said Castaneda told them "he was desperate" and implicated himself as the suspect; he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, and no weapon was displayed.