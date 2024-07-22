McAllen City Commission proclaiming Shaine Casas Day

Opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games in Paris are taking place this Friday, and McAllen native Shane Casas is one of hundreds of athletes who will represent Team USA.

He qualified for the 200 individual medley swimming competition.

On Monday, the McAllen City Commission will proclaim it Shane Casas Day to honor him for his achievement. The proclamation will happen at McAllen City Hall at 5 p.m.