McAllen city leaders place two anti-corruption propositions on November ballot

McAllen voters will have to decide on new city propositions that will be on the November ballot.

On Tuesday night, McAllen city leaders approved an ordinance that would place two anti-corruption propositions on the ballot.

The first propositions calls for capping campaign contributions at $500 for mayoral and city commissioner candidates.

"We polled people to see what their thoughts were on this, and they thought this would help bring a lot more accountability and transparency to the city of McAllen and more generally it would help encourage them to go out and vote in November," Ground Game Texas Campaign Manager Karen Salazar said.

The second proposition would allow people to propose a city ordinance through a petition. If approved, McAllen residents would also have the power to recall an elected official.