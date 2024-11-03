McAllen city leaders seeking feedback on city development plans

McAllen city leaders want feedback from residents on their plans for city development.

Building and zoning codes have not changed since the 70s, so city leaders want to make changes. They hope the adjustments will allow them to make better use of the space around the city.

"Residential, commercial, industrial park, land, obviously the amount of parking spaces the amount of height that a building can go," McAllen Planning Director Edgar Garcia said. "We're getting close to adoption, so the commission really wants the people to know what it that's going to change because it will impact them in someway. Whether it's on their property or what they're allowed to do on the property."

McAllen is hosting several public town hall meetings about the draft plan. The public can learn more about the proposed changes at those meetings and give their feedback.

The next meeting will be on November 4 at the Palm View Community Center, located at 3101 Jordan Avenue. The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.