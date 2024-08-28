McAllen city leaders unveil completion of two road improvement projects

McAllen city leaders unveiled the completion of two road improvement projects, both along Daffodil Avenue.

The road was widened from two lanes to four lanes.

"It's a project that starts on Taylor Road through Ware Road. Basically, we helped to widen the streets and help to add infrastructure, drainage and newer sewer piping underneath the ground," McAllen City Commissioner District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.

City officials say the project was several years in the making.