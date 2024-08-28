McAllen city leaders unveil completion of two road improvement projects
McAllen city leaders unveiled the completion of two road improvement projects, both along Daffodil Avenue.
The road was widened from two lanes to four lanes.
"It's a project that starts on Taylor Road through Ware Road. Basically, we helped to widen the streets and help to add infrastructure, drainage and newer sewer piping underneath the ground," McAllen City Commissioner District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.
City officials say the project was several years in the making.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance describes need for organ donation in the Valley
-
McAllen city leaders unveil completion of two road improvement projects
-
Public forum to be held over Gladys Porter Zoo expansion
-
Valley hospital raising awareness on NICU patient care
-
Raymondville restaurant fire caused by grease buildup