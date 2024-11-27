McAllen city officials hold annual turkey meal giveaway
The city of McAllen helped to feed families at their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
The families were pre-selected by the McAllen Independent School District. Around 250 families who fit the criteria received a Thanksgiving meal.
The city even added a turkey or ticket program. The way it works is if an officer stops you, they have the option of giving you a turkey or a ticket.
"It's a project that the McAllen Crime Stoppers undertook some years ago as a form of trying to say thank you back to the community," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.
The goal of the program is to ensure every family has a warm meal for the holiday season.
