Mcallen City, School Elections; South Padre Island Mayoral Race Results

UPDATE (5/7): A runoff is still in the picture for McAllen City Commission District 5.

The city of McAllen updated the results Tuesday - it shows 570 votes for John Ingram, 463 for Seby Haddad and 110 for Mark Murray.

According to the latest numbers, no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote needed to win.

Canvassing of the votes is set for May 13; runoff election is scheduled for June 22.

WESLACO – McAllen voters made their choices on two commissioner seats.

After 14 years, a McAllen commissioner is heading into a runoff.

Commissioner John Ingram narrowly missed the threshold needed to avoid going into another election.

Ingram had 570 votes, just one vote shy of what would have resulted in a win.

Now, local banker Seby Haddad will be running against him; he received 461 votes.

Both candidates shared what issues they would plan to tackle first.

The votes have not yet been canvassed, but both Ingram and Haddad are getting ready to start the process over in the coming weeks.

There were also four McAllen Independent School District election.

Three candidates are running for mayor on South Padre Island.

Mayor Dennis Stahl resigned earlier this year and the candidates are filling his unexpired term.

Neither of them got the 50% of votes necessary to win this election completely.

