McAllen doctor reminding the public of fireworks safety

With people heading home with fireworks, one hospital said they’re expecting to deal with patients burned in firework accidents over the next 24 hours.

Dr. Mike Menowsky with South Texas Health System in McAllen said the hospital has seen up to 30 patients with firework related injuries on New Year's Day

Menowsky said the patients come in with hand injuries and burns caused by “plumas,” or homemade fireworks.

“I've seen quite devastating injuries from that where unfortunately young people have lost fingers, and hand amputation because injuries are so bad,” Menoswky said.

Other injuries include minor burns to fingertips from trying to light the fuse.

The hospital also deals with eye and facial injuries, Menowsky added.

While the hospital is able to treat first and second degree burns, some patients will need to travel outside the Rio Grande Valley to San Antonio for more severe injuries.

Menowsky said he recommends families closely watch their children.

