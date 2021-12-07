McAllen holds Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony

The McAllen Veterans War Memorial Committee will hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Several public officials, including Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, are expected to attend.

Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked a U.S. Navy base in Hawaii. A day later, the U.S. declared war on Japan and officially entered WW11.