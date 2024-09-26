McAllen International Airport raising parking rates

The McAllen International Airport is raising its parking rates for the first time in 10 years.

The 30-minute parking rate will still be free, but if you plan to park for about an hour, you will be paying about $4 more.

The prices continue to climb the longer you stay.

"With increased activity, you have an increase in operation and maintenance cost. It's not just the parking lot we are improving, it's the terminal, so it goes into the fund for those improvements," McAllen International Airport Director Jeremy Santoscoy said.

The new rate change takes effect on November 1.