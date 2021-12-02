x

McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach

2 hours 38 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 01 2021 Dec 1, 2021 December 01, 2021 10:55 PM December 01, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of the McAllen Memorial football program quickly after the sudden retirement of Bill Littleton just before the 2021 season. Patterson was named the head coach officially on Wednesday after leading the Mustangs to an 11-2 record, an outright District 16-5A DI title and a third round playoff appearance. 

Patterson is just the third Mustang coach to win a district title (Littleton, Claude Bassett). Hear from Coach Patterson in the video above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days