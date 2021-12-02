McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach

MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of the McAllen Memorial football program quickly after the sudden retirement of Bill Littleton just before the 2021 season. Patterson was named the head coach officially on Wednesday after leading the Mustangs to an 11-2 record, an outright District 16-5A DI title and a third round playoff appearance.

Patterson is just the third Mustang coach to win a district title (Littleton, Claude Bassett). Hear from Coach Patterson in the video above.