McAllen ISD removing 10 Commandments from classrooms following federal lawsuit

The McAllen Independent School District is removing the 10 Commandments from being displayed in classrooms following a federal lawsuit.

The State Legislature passed a bill earlier this year requiring public schools to have the 10 Commandments displayed in classrooms.

Over the weekend, the school district sent a letter to teachers informing them that the district was named in a lawsuit seeking to have the law blocked.

The district is now asking teachers to remove the 10 Commandments from their classrooms.

The bill was signed by Governor Greg Abbott and went into effect in September.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.