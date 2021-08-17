McAllen ISD to require masks

Photo Credit: MGN Online

The McAllen school district announced Tuesday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The school mask mandate is in effect and means students, staff and visitors will have to wear a mask on the first day of school, set for Monday, Aug. 23.

In a news release, the district said they will be following the school mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County.

The county issued the mask mandate last week which states that students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status.